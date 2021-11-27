PH poll body bars close contact meets during 2022 election campaign

Candidates in next year’s Philippine elections are not allowed to have physical contact in meetings and other related activities during the campaign period.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said in a resolution No. 10732 Friday that for next year’s campaign period the candidates are no longer allowed to have close “encounters with their supporters and the public during conventions, caucuses, meetings and rallies.”

The poll body restricted handshakes, hugs, going arm-in-arm, or any action that involves physical contact among “the candidate, their companions, and the public.”

The Comelec also prohibited taking photos with the candidates and giving out food and drinks. It said the prohibitions are on ” taking selfies, photographs and other similar activities that require close proximity between the candidate and their companions, and the public; and distribution of food and drink, and all other goods or items.”

Other restricted activities include entering any private dwelling during house-to-house campaigning even with the express permission of the homeowner as well as gathering into crowds that violate minimum public health standards (MPHS).

It also set the capacity for motorcades and caravans based on categories referring to the five-tier alert level system implemented by the government. The Category 1 being the most relaxed and Category 5 is the strictest.

The trucks, buses, mini-trucks, and jeepneys will be allowed up to 70 percent of the capacity under Category 1. Also 50 percent of the capacity of the vehicle under Categories 2 and 3 and 30 percent of the capacity of the vehicle under category 4 will be permitted.

However for service utility vehicles and owner-type jeepneys full capacity is allowed under Categories 1 and 2. As many as two passengers per row and one passenger on the driver’s row will be permitted under Categories 3 and 4.

The tricycles are allowed full capacity under Categories 1 and 2; one passenger in the sidecar, and one backride passenger under Categories 3. Under Category 4 one passenger in the sidecar but no backride passenger will be allowed.

A single ride passenger is allowed on motorcycles under Categories 1 and 2; no backride passengers under Categories 3 and 4. However, motorcades and caravans will be allowed under Category 5. (AW)