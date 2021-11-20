Palace, MMDA point fingers on movement restrictions for minors

Mayors of the Metro Manila region have decided to let the Philippines’ coronavirus task force (IATF) have a final say on whether to restrict the movements of minors below 12 years old.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), meanwhile, has highlighted that until new guidelines are released, children are allowed to visit malls under the current community quarantine classification in the metropolis.

“We have to defer to the wisdom of the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) as well as the opinion of those in the medical field. We should seek balance on the physical and mental health of our minors,” MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos reportedly said.

“Minors below 12 years old are still allowed to visit malls, but we have passed the ball to the IATF. Let them decide. Until they have come up with a decision, it’s status quo,” he said.

National government guidelines allow minors and senior citizens in areas under Alert Level 2 to leave their homes, although “restrictions may be imposed by the local government units (LGUs).”

Talks on whether children should be allowed to enter malls were ignited after the Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte urged LGUs on Monday, November 15, to craft ordinances that would prohibit minors below 12 years old to enter malls. (AW)