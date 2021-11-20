Mobile version of PhilID national ID cards to be launched soon

Authorities will soon release the mobile version of the national ID for individuals who have already acquired their Philippine Identification (PhilID) cards. According to PSA Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista, there will be three registration steps to get the PhilID.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said there are there three registration steps for PhilID. In Step 1 PhilSys process collection of demographic information such as full name, gender, date, and place of birth, blood type, and address is made.

In Step 2 PhilSys process, the validation of submitted documents at the registration centers and collection of biometrics like facial photographs, fingerprints, and iris scans is made. Under the Step 3 delivery of PhilSys Number (PSN) and PhilID card is made at the owner’s home address on PSA’s official courier partner Philippine Post Corporation (PHLPost).

As per the PSA, a total of 3,102,751 physical PhilID cards have been dispatched for free as of October 31.

The public has been refrained from posting photos of their PhilIDs on social media or other public platforms to prevent misuse.

The national ID will be a valid proof of identity to simplify public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

Also efficiency will be boosted especially in dealing with government services. (AW)