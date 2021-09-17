Over 30 million Filipinos register for National ID

More than 30 million Filipinos have registered on the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) for the national identification (ID) program.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said that on September 9 as many as 30,043,249 Filipinos have already completed their Step 2 registration.

PSA Undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa said that the registrations will continue with renewed vigor. Nearly 4 million registrations were missed due to the quarantine restrictions imposed by local government units (LGUs).

Those opting for registrations are required to strictly observe safety protocols of observing physical distancing, wearing of face mask and face shields.

The PSA has also opened more slots for online appointment booking nationwide.