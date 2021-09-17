Latest News

Over 30 million Filipinos register for National ID

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

More than 30 million Filipinos have registered on the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) for the national identification (ID) program.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said that on September 9 as many as 30,043,249 Filipinos have already completed their Step 2 registration.

PSA Undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa said that the registrations will continue with renewed vigor. Nearly 4 million registrations were missed due to the quarantine restrictions imposed by local government units (LGUs).

Those opting for registrations are required to strictly observe safety protocols of observing physical distancing, wearing of face mask and face shields.

The PSA has also opened more slots for online appointment booking nationwide.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOH rejects Ivermectin use anew as COVID-19 treatment

8 hours ago

Gordon to Duterte: ‘You need prayers’

8 hours ago

18 Filipinos opt to stay in Afghanistan

10 hours ago

UAE rapidly moving towards herd immunity as 80% vaccinated against COVID-19

10 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button