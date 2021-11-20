International Fashion Week Dubai kicks off to a glittering start

The International Fashion Week Dubai kicked off to a glittering start as some 20 international and regional designers showcased their latest creations.

Held under the patronage of the Royal Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, represented by Tomasz Zaleski, Chairman, the fashion event had a glittering start here.

The event was marked by an exclusive opening gala dinner with prestigious royal families from five countries, Princess Madawi Bint Al Mountaser Bin Saud, Princess Sara Bint Al Mountaser Bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz, Sheikha Jawahar Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, Tomasz Zaleski and Sheikh Dr Obaid Bin Suhail Al Maktoum. Celebrities like Simon Hadshiti, Negin Yadollahi, Maher Al Khaja, Presiana, Leyla Felali and Yasmin also attended.

Cheryle Dias, Founder and Managing Director of the event said designers brought their top high-end creations to the show.

For the inauguration ceremony legendary Michel Adam also attended and he also appeared on the finale to witness the Miss FTV & IFWD.

For the show, Tania Costa from Bulgaria, based in Kuwait, brought her extraordinary collection of handcrafted hats while Noza Nova Poland showcased their Polish label and sustainable collection.

At the event, Ali Assad from Syria and based in UAE joined IFWD season 12 and presented a lovely couture collection with beautiful pastel colours and on the second day, Emirati designer Yasmine Mohammad Kamel & Jeasrc Laire Estaca (Filipino) from Miller Couture had a fantastic evening and bridal wear collection.

Anna Cashmere from Mongolia brought the most expensive Cashmere outfits to the event. (AW)