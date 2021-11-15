LOOK: Michael Cinco highlights inclusive fashion for Spring-Summer 2022 collection

Internationally-renowned designer and The Filipino Times Awards 2015 Rizal Awardee and Fashion Designer of the Year Michael Cinco paved the way for a more inclusive, sustainable fashion in his latest Spring-Summer 2022 collection.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Cinco underscored the importance of a progressive take on creating designs meant for more people, as he banks on the values of diversity, inclusivity, and sustainability for his latest works.

“I think fashion should be for everyone, and I’m hoping for it to be more inclusive and sustainable, that’s why I showcased several of my works worn by women who have inspired and empowered me,” said Cinco.

He added that he was also inspired by the magnificent artworks of Gustav Klimt, that became his central theme for this collection, where he wove tulle and lace for the women’s collection and masterfully fused soft wool and cotton for the menswear.

“I first saw the works of GUSTAV KLIMT in LEOPOLD Museum in Vienna, Austria 5 years ago. I was so emotionally inspired by his art and planned to create a collection inspired from his paintings,” said Cinco.

“I am very proud and at the same time, very emotional and very thankful to my team who have worked together with me to accomplish this magnificent runway. I hope that many more will be inspired to make fashion more inclusive for everyone,” he added.