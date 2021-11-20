Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai makes settling traffic fines, service fees faster, easier

Dubai residents can now use several channels to settle their traffic fines and service fees almost instantly as they normally take five minutes or less, authorities have said.

The methods of payment include installment plans using credit cards, online banking, and cash, Dubai Police highlighted.

Many of its service channels such as kiosks, call centres and police stations are available 24X7, it said.

Other emirates have also recently introduced schemes so residents can settle fines with ease.

Sharjah and Ajman announced that motorists may avail a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines until January 31, 2022. (AW)

