Dubai Police rated ‘happiest’ workplace in public sector

The Dubai Police has been rated as the happiest workplace in the public sector and Schneider Electric in the private sector.

The fourth edition of the [email protected] Award that is given annually in Dubai recognizes the happiest and most innovative organizations in the region.

This award was instituted by Sustainable Mindz, a centre for strategic sustainability and corporate responsibility in the Gulf and Mena region, aims to promote happiness and positive outlook in workplaces.

The Best Employee Engagement Programme category awards went to Dubai Police and Fujairah Natural Resource Corporation (FNRC) in the public sector; Aafaq Islamic Finance in the private sector, Paramount Computer Systems in the SME; and King Abdullah University of Science & Technology – Government Affairs (KAUST) in the not-for-profit category.

For the ‘Best Workplace Wellness Programme’ category, L’Oréal Middle East and Schneider Electric from the private sector were declared winners, while as in the SME list, Xworks Interiors LLC and Paramount Computer Systems were the winners.

Also in the Best Workers Welfare Programme category, King Abdullah University of Science & Technology – Government Affairs (KAUST) was the winner while Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club received the [email protected] Appreciation Award.

The Dubai Police won awards in the Best Work-Life Balance Programme category as a public sector entity while Ras Al Khaimah Customs Department won the [email protected] Appreciation Award.

Also Sharjah City Municipality won the ‘Best Workplace Sustainability Programme’ award in the public sector, and Xworks Interiors LLC in the SME sector. The private sector winner in the Best Workplace Diversity & Inclusion Program category was Schneider Electric, while L’Oréal Middle East won [email protected] Appreciation award.

Dr Mansoor Anwar Habib, jury member of [email protected] Award said that the “happiness” is the cushion that allows “us to absorb the shocks of life and it’s the ladder that elevates us to serenity and content.”

A total of 40 nominations were received. The [email protected] Award has completed four cycles and 54 organizations have received 64 awards across 6 different categories. (AW)