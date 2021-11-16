UAE court acquits man for sexual assault of ex-wife

The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court has acquitted an Arab man of the charge of sexually assaulting his ex-wife due to the unexplained account of the incident.

The defendant was accused of hitting his ex-wife, tying her up, and sexually assaulting her.

A forensic report showed several bruises and abrasions on the lady due to “an assault with a wire-like object” and “marks of beatings with a hard object, such as a fist” and the examination also revealed the presence of a fingerprint of the accused on the wire used in the incident.

The accused denied the accusation during the virtual court session even as the Asian plaintiff demanded the accused pay AED 50,100 as “compensation for the material and moral damages she sustained.”

Surveillance cameras of the hotel where the plaintiff resided showed that the accused entered the hotel room at 12:29 am and left at 1:59 am and the plaintiff said she regained senses at 1:07 am. The CCTV footage further revealed that the policeman was present at 1:14 am, seven minutes after she gained her senses.

The Court released the accused due to the inconsistency of the narration of the plaintiff’s timeline of the incident. (AW)