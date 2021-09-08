Hairdresser jailed for 15 years for sexual assault in Dubai

A 35-year-old Arab hairdresser was sentenced to 15 years in jail in Dubai for sexual assault on a European woman.

He had threatened to kill her. A local court has ordered his deportation after he had served a prison term. The incident occurred in December last year.

The accused had introduced himself to the victim inside a restaurant and lured her home after telling her he was a hairdresser.

He had handed her an identification card and told her that her hair was damaged and that he had good hair products at his house offered at discounted prices.

The Arab man also convinced her that he could find her a job at a salon and the victim told investigators that she fell for his claims and agreed to accompany him to the room he resided in.

After the girl entered his room, he closed the door and suddenly pushed her on the bed and the victim screamed at him but he told her to be quiet or he would kill her.

After she heard another person’s voice outside, she screamed again and then bit the kidnapper’s hand and scratched him on the neck. The accused confessed to his crimes to the police, but retracted his statements later and claimed that the woman accompanied him of her own will. (AW)