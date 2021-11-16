Six expats jailed in Dubai for assaulting man for his failure to repay debt

The Dubai Criminal Court on Monday sentenced six Asians to one-year imprisonment for assaulting a man for his failure to pay his debt.

They faced charges of detaining and assaulting a person, who owed money to one of them, and the Court ordered their deportation after they had served their jail term.

The main accused had invited the victim for a cup of tea at his villa where he was assaulted for not returning money that he had borrowed from one of them for business investment.

After the police received a report, a police team was dispatched to the villa that arrested all the accused.

The victim said that the convicts held him in the villa for five days, where they assaulted him following a commercial dispute between them. They forced him to pay them in exchange for his release, he added.

The victim said that he had used the amount borrowed from the accused to buy electronic devices worth AED 200,000, which he sent to his home country for sale. However, the items were confiscated by the customs there.

The victim added that the convicts asked him to contact his family in his home country to send him AED 50,000 in exchange for his release.

It was over this phone call with his brother that he alerted the family about the incident, who then shared his location with one of the victim’s friends in Dubai — reporting the incident to the police. (AW)