Woman jailed after assaulting police officer who refused to employ her

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a woman to 3 months in jail for assaulting an on duty female police officer last May.

The convict, 31, entered a police station and spoke to the duty officer in her Asian language on which the officer contacted the operations to provide an interpreter over the phone who spoke to her.

The convict told the interpreter that she wanted to be hired for work in the police.

She was told to apply for the job via specific platforms and asked to leave which however she refused.

The officer then asked a female police officer to take her outside the police station but she assaulted the female officer and kicked and hit her with her hands before she was controlled and taken to women’s detention.

The woman was referred to the Public Prosecution and then to the Criminal Court which sentenced her to three months in jail followed by deportation. (AW)

