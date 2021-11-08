Employee jailed for 10 years in Dubai for assaulting woman

An Arab employee has been jailed for 10 years which will be followed by his deportation for luring a 50-year-old European woman into his apartment and assaulting her.

The Dubai Appellate Court upheld the ruling of the Court of First Instance to imprison an Arab employee for 10 years.

The incident was reported in August 2020 after the victim filed a report complaining that she had been assaulted by the convict.

RELATED STORY: Six jailed in Dubai for assaulting man, taking his nude pictures

Later, she testified that the suspect met her while she was in a hotel restaurant with her friend in the Al Barsha area in Dubai.

Claiming to be a businessman with a large apartment, he told them he wanted to sell it for an attractive price.

He offered the woman and her friend to spend the evening in his apartment and to have dinner with him there.

READ ON: UAE court orders man to pay wife AED40,000 for assault

As soon as they got inside the apartment, he and her friend discovered it consisted of only one bedroom and a hall.

The convict caught her with both hands and pushed her inside a room, locked the door, and detained her. He also assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she resisted him.

The victim’s friend said that the convict spoke to him in French and English and persuaded him and his girlfriend to have dinner and spend their evening in his apartment. (AW)