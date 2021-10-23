Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino-American accused of murdering wife

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago

Notice: Undefined variable: featured_img in /home/mjoy/public_html/wp-content/themes/jannah-child/templates/header/posts-layout.php on line 167

A Filipino-American man has been accused of murdering his wife after continuous marital disputes between them.

Larry Millete pleaded not guilty in a San Diego courtroom to a murder charge in connection to his wife.

RELATED STORY: American pleads ‘not guilty’ in Pinay wife’s murder case

Maya Millete’s death, who was in an apparent “toxic relationship” with him.

The woman has been missing since January.

District Attorney Summer Stephan said a murder charge could be filed even though a body hasn’t been recovered.

READ ON: Man kills wife using cobra to grab her property

The arrest warrant has revealed that beginning in September 2020 Larry had become controlling and obsessed with Maya and accused her of cheating. He was also communicating with spell casters to stop Maya from breaking off from the marriage. Larry once choked Maya until she breathed her last.

The search for Maya’s remains continues. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PH hopes Taiwan may lift entry curbs for Filipinos amid rise in job demands

14 mins ago

Duterte thanks Saudi Arabia for COVID-19 vaccination, repatriation of Filipinos

17 mins ago

Atienza tells Bongbong: “You are no longer a millennial”

33 mins ago

DOH: No detected Delta subvariant in PH yet

45 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button