Filipino-American accused of murdering wife

A Filipino-American man has been accused of murdering his wife after continuous marital disputes between them.

Larry Millete pleaded not guilty in a San Diego courtroom to a murder charge in connection to his wife.

Maya Millete’s death, who was in an apparent “toxic relationship” with him.

The woman has been missing since January.

District Attorney Summer Stephan said a murder charge could be filed even though a body hasn’t been recovered.

The arrest warrant has revealed that beginning in September 2020 Larry had become controlling and obsessed with Maya and accused her of cheating. He was also communicating with spell casters to stop Maya from breaking off from the marriage. Larry once choked Maya until she breathed her last.

The search for Maya’s remains continues. (AW)