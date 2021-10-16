Man kills wife using cobra to grab her property

An Indian man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife after letting loose a cobra on her to grab her property.

Sooraj Kumar, 28, was handed a double life sentence for setting loose a highly venomous Russell’s viper snake on his wife Uthra.

After the snake bite, she remained in hospital for almost two months in the southern Kerala state.

RELATED STORY: Man kills wife, child, commits suicide after being unemployed due to COVID-19

However, after she had recovered at her parents’ house he got a cobra from a snake handler and threw it at his sleeping wife and its poisonous bite killed the 25-year-old woman in May 2020.

Later the man was arrested from his home after Uthra’s parents alleged that their daughter was being harassed for more dowry and he had tried to grab her property after the death.

A court in Kerala’s Kollam district held Kumar guilty of murder and poisoning his wife and of making an earlier attempt to kill her using a Russell’s viper.

READ ON: Man kills wife for asking for phone top-up card

Judge M Manoj sentenced the convict to two consecutive life sentences but declined the prosecution case for capital punishment.

Police produced phone records that showed he was in touch with snake handlers before committing the crime.

Uthra belonged to an affluent family while her husband, a bank worker, was not well off and their marriage involved a big dowry including a new car and 500,000 rupees (about $6,640). (AW)