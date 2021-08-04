Latest NewsNewsTFT News

American pleads ‘not guilty’ in Pinay wife’s murder case

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The husband of a Filipino American who allegedly shot his wife dead on the night of July 5 at Bellevue in Washington has pleaded ‘not guilty’ for the offense.

Anna Lopez was allegedly killed by her estranged husband, Dylan Scott Jennings. She was working as a bartender at Sam’s Tavern where Jennings reportedly gunned her down.

RELATED STORY: Pinoy sent to jail, slapped with PHP125,000 fine after leaving wife for mistress

Jennings, 34, has however pleaded not guilty as he faces one count of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and was in jail at the King County detention center.

As per the Court documents, a week prior to the shooting, Jennings used a hacksaw to break into his brother’s safe and stole a 9mm gun. He shot her as she started seeing someone else after their separation.

The accused has a history of domestic violence and in 2015, he was convicted for forcing down his girlfriend to the ground during an argument and strangling her until she was unconscious.

READ ON: Man kills wife, two others before committing suicide at daughter’s birthday party

Mike Clark, an anti-domestic violence advocate, said what happened to women like Anna shouldn’t be experienced by anyone else and “people who are in a relationship where someone feels like they have the control or the power to take someone else’s life.”

Lopez’s coworkers and friends remember her as a loving daughter and a loyal friend. She is survived by her parents who hail from Quezon City, Philippines.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Private sector to enjoy long weekend starting August 12, Thursday

3 hours ago

PH Senate bill seeks tax exemption on rewards for Olympic medalists

4 hours ago

Vaccinated people three times less likely to get COVID infection – study

4 hours ago

UAE witnesses surge in job opportunities due to strong economic rebound

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button