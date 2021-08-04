American pleads ‘not guilty’ in Pinay wife’s murder case

The husband of a Filipino American who allegedly shot his wife dead on the night of July 5 at Bellevue in Washington has pleaded ‘not guilty’ for the offense.

Anna Lopez was allegedly killed by her estranged husband, Dylan Scott Jennings. She was working as a bartender at Sam’s Tavern where Jennings reportedly gunned her down.

Jennings, 34, has however pleaded not guilty as he faces one count of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and was in jail at the King County detention center.

As per the Court documents, a week prior to the shooting, Jennings used a hacksaw to break into his brother’s safe and stole a 9mm gun. He shot her as she started seeing someone else after their separation.

The accused has a history of domestic violence and in 2015, he was convicted for forcing down his girlfriend to the ground during an argument and strangling her until she was unconscious.

Mike Clark, an anti-domestic violence advocate, said what happened to women like Anna shouldn’t be experienced by anyone else and “people who are in a relationship where someone feels like they have the control or the power to take someone else’s life.”

Lopez’s coworkers and friends remember her as a loving daughter and a loyal friend. She is survived by her parents who hail from Quezon City, Philippines.