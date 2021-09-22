Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Delta now ‘deadlier’ than any other COVID-19 strain – WHO

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 seconds ago

The Delta variant of COVID-19 virus is turning out to be deadlier than any other strain.

The virus has been found to be taking a higher toll than three other COVID-19 variants of concern.

RELATED STORY: DOH: Delta variant now most common variant in PH

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that while less than one percent each of Alpha, Beta, and Gamma strains are currently circulating the predominant one was a Delta variant only.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead on COVID-19, said that the Delta variant “has become more fit, it is more transmissible and it is out-competing, it is replacing the other viruses that are circulating.”

Van Kerkhove while speaking at a WHO social media live interaction said that the Delta variant had now been detected in more than 185 countries.

READ ON: DOH: Delta community transmission now in PH

The emergence of COVID variants that posed an increased risk to global public health prompted the WHO to start characterizing them as variants of interest and more-worrying variants of concern.

The variants were named after the letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid the countries getting stigmatized. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Anti-COVID-19 nasal spray not yet available – DFA

6 mins ago

UN Security Council ‘neither democratic nor transparent’ – Duterte

11 mins ago

LOOK: Woman spends AED 12,430+ to book entire business class flight for her dog

42 mins ago

‘Chill lang tayo’: Robredo camp still mum on 2022 plans after Pacquiao, Moreno announcement

56 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button