Delta now ‘deadlier’ than any other COVID-19 strain – WHO

The Delta variant of COVID-19 virus is turning out to be deadlier than any other strain.

The virus has been found to be taking a higher toll than three other COVID-19 variants of concern.

RELATED STORY: DOH: Delta variant now most common variant in PH

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that while less than one percent each of Alpha, Beta, and Gamma strains are currently circulating the predominant one was a Delta variant only.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead on COVID-19, said that the Delta variant “has become more fit, it is more transmissible and it is out-competing, it is replacing the other viruses that are circulating.”

Van Kerkhove while speaking at a WHO social media live interaction said that the Delta variant had now been detected in more than 185 countries.

READ ON: DOH: Delta community transmission now in PH

The emergence of COVID variants that posed an increased risk to global public health prompted the WHO to start characterizing them as variants of interest and more-worrying variants of concern.

The variants were named after the letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid the countries getting stigmatized. (AW)