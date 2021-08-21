DOH: Delta community transmission now in PH

The Department of Health disclosed that based on the data of the Philippine Genome Center, COVID-19 samples showed that there is now community transmission of the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant.

Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire supported the statement of Philippine Genome Center President Cynthia Saloma that samples showed that there is community transmission in the country.

“Base po doon sa nakukuha nating samples and the results coming from the Philippine Genome Center, mukhang yan po talaga ang pinapakita no, that the community transmission is there,” Vergeire said.

“We just need enough evidence, so we can officially declare,” Vergeire added.

“But definitely, the government has already pursued actions when it comes to this transmission level,” Vergeire went on.

The country has recorded the highest number COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic on Friday, August 20.

The DOH reported 17,231 new coronavirus cases as the country shifts to a more relaxed modified enhanced community quarantine.

The total now is at 1,807,800, with 123,251 active cases.

There were 5,595 new recoveries increasing the total to 1,653,351. Meantime, 317 people died from the virus increasing the death toll to 31,198. (TDT)