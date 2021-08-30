Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOLE helps 250 distressed OFWs from Kuwait to come home

File photo.

The Labor Department said that the government was able to bring home 250 overseas Filipino workers from Kuwait.

The OFWs are expected to arrive tomorrow after they made an urgent request to be repatriated.

Eighty of the troubled OFWs came from the Migrant Workers and Other Overseas Filipinos Resource Center (MWOFRC) while the remaining 170 are domestic and company workers.

“These workers have either finished their contracts or have expiring exit visas and are victims of various employment contract-related violations,” Bello said.

The distressed OFWs were rescued by chartering a Qatar Airways flight arranged by the government.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) covered the tickets of 50 distressed OFWs while the rest were shouldered by employers or companies.

“They are expected to be in the country at 4:50 pm on September 1. Government representatives will be at the airport to welcome them,” he added.

The returning OFWs will receive other forms of assistance such as quarantine accommodation and transport services for their journey back to their respective families or places of origin.

“Of course, we will also have them tested for Covid at the expense of the government as part of the standard operating procedure to comply with safety and health protocols,” he said.

“This is due to the current restrictions and daily seat cap for arriving Filipino workers in the country,” Labor Attaché Nasser S. Mustafa added. (TDT)

