‘So traumatic’: Kyla shares about ‘overwhelming sadness’ after 3rd miscarriage

Singer Kyla shares about her “overwhelming feeling of sadness” after losing her third baby, saying the experience is “so traumatic.”

In an Instagram post, Kyla shared a photo of her at the beach as she cherished the sound of the waves, which she called as calming.

“It’s one of the most beautiful calls of nature that I love to hear. I need that feel-good vibe. I need to unwind,” Kyla said.

She then shared that she has been “feeling really really down the past few days.”

“I have this overwhelming feeling of sadness, of wanting to be left alone. And my husband would always wonder why i was acting that way.. and I can’t explain it. And he’s so nice to me still and so patient, I feel so bad,” the singer continued.

Kyla said she would have dreams of her carrying a baby, and losing it.

“The last dream I had, I was walking Millie to school. I cried because I didn’t see her face. I wish I saw her face.. I guess I’ll forever wonder about how my babies would look like if they were born,” Kyla said, referring to Millie, the third baby she lost.

“I keep having those dreams. And losing them. It feels so traumatic,” she added.

The singer ended her post saying: “I just want an escape from reality.. even if it’s just for little while.”

Back in July, Kyla posted a black and white photo of her baby bump as she announced losing her third baby.

“My heart is broken in levels deeper than you may ever have imagined. Our little angel, please watch over me, your Daddy, and Kuya Toby,” Kyla said.

“Send our hugs and kisses to your 2 siblings in heaven. We love you, our Millie,” she added. (NM)