R&B Queen Kyla suffers third miscarriage

Staff Report1 hour ago

Singer Kyla Alvarez has revealed that she going through a rough patch after suffering a third miscarriage.

“My heart is broken in levels deeper than you may ever have imagined. Our little angel, please watch over me, your Daddy, and Kuya Toby. Send our hugs and kisses to your 2 siblings in heaven. We love you, our Millie,” Kyla said.

The singer is married to basketball player Rich Alvarez.

A number of celebrities reached out to Kyla after she about her pregnancy loss.

“I’m so sorry to hear praying for strength and good health for you Kyla,” MJ Lastimosa wrote.

“Ky….. I wish I can give you a hug. Knowing I am praying for you. Keep swimming,” singer Anna Fegi also commented.

“Sorry to hear that Ky. Praying for you and your family,” Kapuso singer Mark Bautista commented.

The couple got married in 2011. Their first child was born in 2013.








