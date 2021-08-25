22 more Filipinos from Afghanistan arrive in PH

Twenty-two more Filipinos from Afghanistan have arrived in the Philippines, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday.

The DFA said the Filipinos arrived in Manila from London and are now undergoing quarantine.

Meanwhile, the DFA said two more Filipinos were evacuated in Kabul and are now in Dushanbe, bringing the number of Filipinos left in Afghanistan to 24.

“The Department continues to work towards the immediate evacuation of the remaining Filipinos in Afghanistan,” the DFA said.

“The Philippine embassies and consulates general across the globe continue to assist and closely monitor the status of Filipinos who have need evacuated from Kabul.

As of August 25, 185 Filipinos have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

The DFA earlier raised Alert Level 4 over Afghanistan, which means repatriation and evacuation of Filipinos in the country is mandatory.

“Alert Level 4 is raised when there is large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack. Under this Alert Level, the Philippine Government undertakes the mandatory evacuation of all Filipinos in the area,” the DFA said. (NM)