Gov’t bans deployment of OFWS to Afghanistan

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration or POEA has issued a resolution imposing a total deployment ban of OFWs to Afghanistan.

In a board resolution, the POEA noted that the deployment ban was imposed to ensure the welfare and protection of OFWs.

RELATED STORY: 10 Filipinos chose to remain in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan – DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs also placed Afghanistan under alert level 4.

“Alert level entails imposition of an absolute ban on deployment, which includes returning workers due to large scale internal conflict,” POEA said in a statement.

READ ON: 32 Filipinos await repatriation from Afghanistan

The agency said that they are extending assistance in the repatriation of Filipino workers. (TDT)