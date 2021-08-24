Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Gov’t bans deployment of OFWS to Afghanistan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration or POEA has issued a resolution imposing a total deployment ban of OFWs to Afghanistan.

In a board resolution, the POEA noted that the deployment ban was imposed to ensure the welfare and protection of OFWs.

RELATED STORY: 10 Filipinos chose to remain in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan – DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs also placed Afghanistan under alert level 4.

“Alert level entails imposition of an absolute ban on deployment, which includes returning workers due to large scale internal conflict,” POEA said in a statement.

READ ON: 32 Filipinos await repatriation from Afghanistan

The agency said that they are extending assistance in the repatriation of Filipino workers. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TECH TALK: Write a letter now, get it delivered 50 years later

3 hours ago

School buses allowed at 100% capacity in Dubai

4 hours ago

Filipino couple who allegedly earned up to Php 100M shuts social media channel to avoid taxes

4 hours ago

Rental rates in Dubai begin from AED14,000 at most affordable areas

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button