TECH TALK: Write a letter now, get it delivered 50 years later

The UAE residents will be able to receive letters some 50-years later as the country announced a launch of new platform as part of its 50th year celebration.

The ‘Letters to the Future’ initiative has invited UAE residents to write futuristic letters which will also map out their dreams envisioning their future journey in the country.

Participants can submit their letters in various formats including through writing, video or image on the Year of the 50th website which will subsequently be published as an online gallery.

The letter writers can schedule reminders to be sent after five, 10, 20 or 50 years and these will act as a “time capsule of how dreams have evolved and how far the dreamers have come on their journey.”

“Upon submission, participants will receive an email to their inbox with their submitted letters on the official Year of the 50th letterhead with an option to remind them of their dreams, based on their chosen time-frame,” said the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Committee.

The committee is tasked with launching initiatives throughout the year to celebrate the 50-year milestone.

The UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations began on April 6 and till March 31, 2022, the country will celebrate its remarkable journey over the last 50 years and begin preparing for the next 50.

The UAE leaders had earlier declared 2021 as the 50th Year of celebration marking 50 years since the Union of the seven Emirates was formed in 1971. (AW)