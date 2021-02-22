UAE to accelerate country’s development in preparation for next 50 years – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

The UAE aspires 2021 to be the year of a breakthrough as the country marks its 50th year since the founding of the nation’s union, signaling the beginning of the next 50 years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai recently posted a breathtaking video that shows the progress of the UAE for the past 50 years and its vision for the next 50 years to come.

“We want to accelerate our journey of development and improve the business environment. The future belongs to people that can imagine, design and implement it,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The video also announced that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, together with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces will meet with the UAE Cabinet to brainstorm ideas for the country’s future this February 23 and 24.

“50 years ago, the founders of the UAE designed our present, and we want to design the next 50 years … to have better health, education, economy, transportation and infrastructure. And we want to share our story with the world,” said His Highness.

Watch the video here: