Pacquiao yet to decide next move on boxing career following loss against Ugás

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has yet to decide about his boxing career after his shocking loss to Cuba’s Yordenis Ugás in their welterweight match in Las Vegas.

There was a likelihood that the Ugás bout would be Pacquiao’s last due to the Filipino boxer’s age as well as his political aspirations in the Philippines.

The possibility only grew brighter after Pacquiao’s poor performance as he struggled to break through Ugás’ guard and landed just 16% of his punches.

“I don’t know, I don’t know,” Pacquiao said, when asked about his boxing future, shortly after the end of their match.

Ugás won via unanimous decision, with scores of 115-113, 116-112, 116-112, to retain the WBA welterweight championship.

“Let me rest first and relax, and make a decision if I’ll continue to fight or not,” Pacquiao added.

Pacquiao’s decision to end boxing will be mark him as only boxer to win championships in eight different weight divisions. Senator has earlier when asked about his political plans specifically of running for president of the Philippines has implied that the presidency was his “destiny.”

“God has a plan for me. I want to be a legend in boxing and a legend in politics. That is my legacy,” he said.

Pacquiao did not make any announcement about his political future after After losing to Ugás. “I will make a final announcement next month,” he said when asked if he will run for president.

In recent months Pacquiao has earned the ire of President Rodrigo Duterte and he admitted that he is in for a difficult fight in the political arena which was a situation tougher than any he has encountered inside the boxing ring.

“I don’t know. I know that I’m facing a big problem and more difficult work than boxing, but I want to help people. I want to help them,” he added. (AW)