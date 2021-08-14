Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pacquiao hints at retirement after Yordenis Ugas fight

Staff Report

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has vowed a “spectacular performance” against Yordenis Ugas and suggested he could retire after that.

The Filipino athlete will fight against Ugas after Errol Spence Jr pulled out of the fight following an eye injury.

He will defend his WBA welterweight world title in Las Vegas next weekend and has also suggested his 72nd professional fight could be his last.

Pacquiao said he was enjoying training and “learning more about myself every day.”

“I’m training and challenging myself daily and I am inspired to perform at my best owing to the fact that this might be my last fight. I’ve never given predictions. I always climb the ring ready and prepared for everything,” he said.

The boxer added that “this might be my last fight” and “I might as well finish the race with a spectacular performance.” He added that the “legacies are subjective to the minds of the fans.” (AW)

