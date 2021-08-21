UAE to host 5,000 Afghan evacuees on US request

The UAE will host 5,000 Afghan nationals evacuated from Afghanistan on their way to third countries.

The announcement was made by UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation following a request from the United States. The country will host the Afghans on a temporary basis, after which they would travel to other nations.

The evacuees will travel to the UAE from the Afghan capital of Kabul on US air crafts and the gesture follows the country’s recent facilitation of dozens of flights carrying hundreds of foreign citizens from Afghanistan, including diplomats and support staff. The UAE has also facilitated the evacuation of approximately 8,500 foreign nationals pressing into service its aircraft.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the UAE initiative was evidence of its commitment to strengthening international cooperation.

Al Shamsi said the UAE is always seeking peaceful, “multilateral solutions” and is keen to continue its work alongside its international partners to advance efforts to assist the Afghan people “during this time of uncertainty.” (AW)