Latest News

OFWs from Afghanistan to receive financial aid, scholarships

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will receive assistance in the form of financial aid and scholarships on their return from Afghanistan to the country.

Hans Cacdac, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator, said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello has directed the agency to extend all “necessary assistance” to OFWs coming home from Afghanistan.

“The benefits revolve around financial assistance, livelihood and scholarship for those with collegiate dependents,” Cacdac said.

The displaced OFWs will receive PHP10,000 financial aid while those with college dependents can get PHP30,000 scholarship grant and the livelihood assistance amounting to PHP20,000 is also available for returning active OWWA members and P10,000 for non-active members.

The assistance ranging from P100,000 to P1 million will also be made available to OFWs intending to venture into business.

Cacdac said the first batch of 35 OFWs who returned from Afghanistan are now under quarantine and about a hundred more are expected to be repatriated from Afghanistan.

“We are closely coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in the repatriation of OFWs from Afghanistan because we don’t have a labor office there,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

RECORD-BREAKER: PH records highest COVID-19 cases with 17,231 

3 mins ago

Three Filipinos, one Indian share AED1 million prize in Dubai’s Mahzooz draw 

1 hour ago
arm covid-19 vaccine uae dubai

No prior booking needed: COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots for children and elderly available in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Before Delta spread, 70% Filipinos were optimistic about domestic travel—survey

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button