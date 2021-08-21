Three jailed in Dubai for duping people as policemen

Three people were sentenced to a one-year jail term among whom two Asians have been ordered to be deported later by a local court in Dubai for impersonating policemen to dupe people.

A GCC national and two Asians were sentenced for stealing over AED 200,000 from an Asian worker after impersonating as policemen.

The trio assaulted the victim while he was at a bus station and later fled in a vehicle.

The incident of January 2021 was reported after an Asian man filed a complaint alerting that he was robbed at a bus station in Al Quoz in Dubai.

Based on a police report, they were arrested and referred to the Court of First Instance which sentenced them to one year in jail and the deportation of the Asians. The appellate court upheld the verdict.

Investigations found that while the victim was at a bus station a black vehicle stopped the GCC national told him he was an investigation personnel and asked for money.

When the victim asked him to show his military card, he was slapped on the face during which two others assisted him in the theft of a plastic bag that contained more than AED 200,000 and Saudi riyal which he was tasked to deliver to workers in his country.

The police identified the GCC national after identifying the vehicle numbers used in the theft and it turned out that it was owned by the sister of the suspect. He was arrested and confessed to the crime and led the police to the other suspects who confessed to the crime. (AW)