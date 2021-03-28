Police impersonators jailed for stealing AED 182,000 face masks

Two robbers were jailed for posing as CID police and stealing face masks worth AED 182,000 in Ras Al Khaimah.

RAK Police launched an investigation after they were informed by the complainant.

The complainant said he received a call asking to arrange 2,520 boxes of masks worth AED 182,322 to be delivered at a warehouse in Ras Al Khaimah.

“When I reached the address with the masks, I was stopped and attacked by two men who introduced themselves as CID officers but later they turned out to be robbers,” he said.

Authorities launched an investigation that led to the identity of the culprits. They were tracked down and was later nabbed.

The two Arab men denied the charges insisting that there was no robbery and that the masks are in the police station.

The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court convicted the two robbers and sentenced them to seven-month imprisonment. Their sentence was affirmed by the courts of appeal and cassation.

The complainant also filed a lawsuit in RAK civil court seeking compensation.

The court decided in favor of the complainant ordering the duo to pay compensation of Dh177,282 with a 9 per cent interest from the date of issuing of the verdict and until full payment. (RA)