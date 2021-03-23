Four men impersonate police officers to rob Asian man of Dh200,000 in Dubai

The Dubai Court of Appeal agreed to the appeal of a gang member to reduce the jail sentence from 10 to 3 years to be followed by deportation and Dhs200,000 fine.

The defendant who made the appeal was part of a four-man gang made of Asian and African nationals. They were arrested for robbery charges and impersonated police officers. They were also accused of kidnapping two victims and ran over one of them.

In a Gulf Today report, the victim testified to the court and said that he and his companion were on their way to deposit their Dh200,000 cash when the gang stopped them and introduced themselves as police officers.

The gang asked the victims to accompany them to a fake police station.

The victims then handed over their credentials, money, and phones.

Then, the suspects pulled over in a sand area and dragged the victims out of the car.

The police were alerted by the incident and the investigations were able to identify and apprehend the defendants.

The gang members were arrested one by one, and were initially sentenced to 10 years in jail and a Dhs200,000 fine by the Dubai Criminal Court.