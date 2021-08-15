PH targets 1M daily COVID-19 vaccination

The Duterte administration is ramping up its efforts to raise its daily vaccination target to one million amid the surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the country, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said on Saturday.

Panelo issued the statement, in response to Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo’s call to further step up the government’s mass immunization drive against Covid-19.

During his commentary show, Counterpoint, Panelo said the goal of National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito “Charlie” Galvez Jr. and his team is to make the vaccination efforts more aggressive amid the prevailing pandemic.

“Tandaan niyo ho, iyang si Secretary Charlie (Galvez), yung mga in charge sa bakuna, ang target niyan ever since December 70 percent vaccination ng adult population para makuha natin ang herd immunity (Just remember this, the target of Secretary Charlie and other in charge of the vaccination ever since December is for us to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population to achieve herd immunity),” Panelo said:

Panelo said critics need not remind the government to aim for a higher number of people who will get inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Kahit na wala kayong sasabihin, merong mga programa iyan (Even if you do not tell us, we already have several programs for that),” he said. “Kaya hintayin na lang. Kayong mga kritiko, huwag kayong padalos-dalos. Pasok kayo ng pasok eh (So, just wait for it. To critics, do not rush, do not teach us what to do).”

Robredo on Tuesday lauded the Duterte administration’s vaccination efforts but stressed the need to administer one million vaccines daily amid the threat posed by the more transmissible Delta Covid-19 variant.

NTF Against Covid-19 deputy chief implementer and testing czar Vivencio Dizon said the government is already looking at raising its daily vaccination target to one million, subject to supply availability.

The Philippines recorded its highest number of administered jabs in one day on August 5 after around 710,482 people were vaccinated that day.

It was also able to administer a total of 3,478,082 vaccine doses from Aug. 6 to 12.

The country’s daily average jab rate currently stands at 519,828.

The Duterte government’s goal is to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos within 2021 to achieve population protection.

As of Aug. 12, around 12,182,006 people have already been fully vaccinated, while some 14,495,263 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.