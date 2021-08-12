Latest News

DOH: Pregnant women now part of COVID-19 vaccination priority list 

Staff Report

The Department of Health (DOH) said that pregnant women are now part of the government’s priority in terms of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

DOH Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said that pregnant women are now included under the A3 category.

Vergeire said that experts’ recommendations showed that COVID-19 vaccines are generally safe for pregnant women. 

The DOH advised them to be inoculated on the second or third trimester of pregnancy.

“High risk pregnant women in their first trimester may also be vaccinated provided that benefit and risks have been fully explained and upon securing medical clearance from their doctor,” she said.

“Currently, most of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the country are safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women,” Vergeire added.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the vaccines are safe for pregnant women this week.

“The increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to COVID-19 infection among pregnant people make vaccination for this population more urgent than ever,” the CDC said in a statement.

