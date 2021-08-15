BREAKING: Manila Mayor Isko Moreno tests positive for COVID-19

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Moreno is now at the Sta. Ana Hospital for treatment.

Moreno is experiencing cough, cold, and body pains.

“Nakararamdam ako ng kaunting ubo, kaunting sipon. Masakit ang aking katawan ngayon,” Moreno said.

The city mayor assured his constituents that the local government will continue its operations and efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kapit lang. Tuloy ang buhay. Tuloy pa rin ang gobyerno sa Maynila. Umasa tayo, magtiwala tayo sa Diyos, makararaos din tayo,” he added.

Moreno will remain to be in charge of the situation in Manila.

Last week, Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna also tested positive for the virus. (TDT)