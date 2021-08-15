PH confirms first case of Lambda variant

The Philippines has confirmed the presence of the first case of the Lambda variant in the country.

Data from the Department of Health state that it was detected from a 35-year-old woman.

Authorities are currently determining if it’s a local or a returning overseas Filipino.

The woman was asymptomatic and underwent a 10-day isolation period.

DOH states that the woman has already recovered from the virus. They are also currently conducting contact tracing and case investigation.

The Lambda variant, first identified in Peru in August 2020, was classified as a Variant of Interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization on June 14, 2021. This VOI has the potential to affect the transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 and is currently being monitored for its possible clinical significance.

Peru has recorded one of the highest ratios in COVID-19 deaths at 596 per 100,000 of its population.

Meantime, 182 Delta (B.1.617.2) variant cases have been detected.

“Of the additional 182 Delta variant cases, 112 are local cases, 36 are Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROF), and 34 cases are currently being verified if these are local or ROF case,” the DOH said.

42 cases had indicated addresses in the National Capital Region, while 36 cases had indicated addresses in Central Luzon, eight cases in CALABARZON, six cases in MIMAROPA, six cases in Northern Mindanao, four cases in Central Visayas, three cases in Davao Region, three cases in Caraga, two cases in Western Visayas, and one case each in the Cordillera Administrative Region and BARMM.