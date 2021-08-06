Latest NewsNewsTFT News

US-based Filipino nurse questions competence of doctor in PH

A US-based Filipino nurse questioned the competence of a doctor in the Philippines as she had reached out to him on helping her out in her mother’s referral who was suffering from COVID-19.

Dr. Bryan Albert Lim, a medical doctor from the Queen City of the South, Cebu City, shared the predicament in his Facebook post.

He said that the nurse who had sought help for her mother told him, “You need to understand that I’m a nurse in the US, and you are merely just a doctor in the Philippines. So, I want to be sure you are competent. I also require you to report to me daily, because God knows how careless 3rd world healthcare workers are.”

Lim however replied to her, “Please look for another specialist. I don’t think I would pass your criteria.” The nurse further insisted, “Okay then, give me a number of your most qualified specialists.”

Lim declined to give any contact information telling her that it was in violation of one’s privacy.

The Pinay nurse desperately asked Lim to take care of her ill mother instead. “Ikaw na, Doc. No need to send CV (Curriculum Vitae), I trust you na. Ikaw na mag manage sa mother ko,” she begged.

Lim ended their conversation and said, “I apologize hindi ko ata kaya yan, since you said, I am just a doctor from the Philippines.” (AW)

