US-based Filipino nurse questions competence of doctor in PH

A US-based Filipino nurse questioned the competence of a doctor in the Philippines as she had reached out to him on helping her out in her mother’s referral who was suffering from COVID-19.

Dr. Bryan Albert Lim, a medical doctor from the Queen City of the South, Cebu City, shared the predicament in his Facebook post.

RELATED STORY: Demand for Pinoy nurses doubles during COVID pandemic

He said that the nurse who had sought help for her mother told him, “You need to understand that I’m a nurse in the US, and you are merely just a doctor in the Philippines. So, I want to be sure you are competent. I also require you to report to me daily, because God knows how careless 3rd world healthcare workers are.”

Lim however replied to her, “Please look for another specialist. I don’t think I would pass your criteria.” The nurse further insisted, “Okay then, give me a number of your most qualified specialists.”

Lim declined to give any contact information telling her that it was in violation of one’s privacy.

READ ON: Nurses branded as ‘heroes’ in USA

The Pinay nurse desperately asked Lim to take care of her ill mother instead. “Ikaw na, Doc. No need to send CV (Curriculum Vitae), I trust you na. Ikaw na mag manage sa mother ko,” she begged.

Lim ended their conversation and said, “I apologize hindi ko ata kaya yan, since you said, I am just a doctor from the Philippines.” (AW)