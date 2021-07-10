Nurses branded as ‘heroes’ in USA

Filipinos are generally well known for their hospitable and welcoming demeanor that makes them efficient in the customer service sector. This kindheartedness and innate compassion is magnified among Filipino nurses, who value the lives of their patients and care for them thoroughly until they fully recover.

It is for this same reason why Filipino nurses and nurses in general in the United States of America have been given extensive compensation by the government as well as the private hospitals they work for.

Earl Dalton, Health Carousel’s Chief Nursing Officer, said that Filipino nurses in the USA are assured of premium benefits and pay since the USA is one of the world’s leaders in terms of providing compensation for their health workers.

“The public image of nurses in the United States is second to none. Nurses are heroes in the United States and deeply valued and coveted for the work they do and really appreciated by the hospitals that they work with,” said Dalton.

Erica Ponchot, PassportUSA’s Associate Director of International Recruitment, furthered that Americans hold their nurses with utmost respect and dignity since they are aware of the challenges that healthcare institutions have faced even before the pandemic began.

“In America, nurses are heroes. During COVID, you can’t imagine the amount of outpouring support that Americans were given to nurses, and that is one of the most valued and respected professions here,” said Ponchot.

And for many Filipino nurses currently working here in the UAE, their dream of reaching and migrating to America together with their families is now made easier and more possible with the help of PassportUSA.

Each and every Filipino healthcare professional is assured that they will be guided by PassportUSA that has already helped thousands of nurses to migrate to America.

“We have spent a lot of time in helping to guide our close to, you know, over 1000 working individuals to help guide their practice and help, help them stay up on what was the latest news so that they could stay informed and make the best decision that they could around how to guide their practice today in the United States,” said Dalton, who assured that they continue to help all of the nurses that they worked with to date.

