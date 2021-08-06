Rihanna now world’s richest female performer with net worth of $1.7B

Pop singer Rihanna has become the world’s wealthiest woman musician and second richest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey as her net worth has hit $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

The singer of hits like Diamonds and Umbrella is also a highly successful entrepreneur and has generated her wealth from non-entertainment business projects.

Born as Robyn Fenty in Barbados, Rihanna is the founder of cosmetics company Fenty Beauty which claims to be one of the world’s more “inclusive” makeup brands catering to a wide range of skin tones.

According to Forbes, her wealth comes from her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company and her income as an entertainer.

The singer who was known for putting out an album a year has cut back on her music production and hasn’t released a new set of songs since Anti in 2016. After producing her first big hit, Caribbean-influenced Pon de Replay, she hit dance floors around the world in 2005.

The musician has collaborated with the biggest names in modern entertainment and has produced a variety of musical styles through her songs. (AW)