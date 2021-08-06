Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Rihanna now world’s richest female performer with net worth of $1.7B

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Pop singer Rihanna has become the world’s wealthiest woman musician and second richest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey as her net worth has hit $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

The singer of hits like Diamonds and Umbrella is also a highly successful entrepreneur and has generated her wealth from non-entertainment business projects.

RELATED STORY: Telegram founder is now UAE’s richest man

Born as Robyn Fenty in Barbados, Rihanna is the founder of cosmetics company Fenty Beauty which claims to be one of the world’s more “inclusive” makeup brands catering to a wide range of skin tones.

According to Forbes, her wealth comes from her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company and her income as an entertainer.

READ ON: Fil-Canadian couple now Php52M richer after winning lotteries twice in one year

The singer who was known for putting out an album a year has cut back on her music production and hasn’t released a new set of songs since Anti in 2016. After producing her first big hit, Caribbean-influenced Pon de Replay, she hit dance floors around the world in 2005.

The musician has collaborated with the biggest names in modern entertainment and has produced a variety of musical styles through her songs. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

US-based Filipino nurse questions competence of doctor in PH

25 mins ago

Malacañang lauds Pinoy boxers for winning Olympic medals

32 mins ago

Chartered flights to bring home stranded Filipinos from Oman

38 mins ago

US envoy charged with sexual abuse of Filipina minor

43 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button