Fil-Canadian couple now Php52M richer after winning lotteries twice in one year

A Filipino-Canadian couple managed to win $1.1 million(Php 52,561,608) in two major lotteries in a span of one year.

Liezl Panganiban and Edgar Ebreo, first won $500,000 on an Extra Lotto 6/49 draw, back on Sept. 26, 2020.

Ebreo then bought a Set for Life scratch-it ticket at a 7-Eleven on Coast Meridian Road in Port Coquitlam.

After scratching the card, Ebreo saw that they won the prize of $675,000.

“I started dancing,” Ebreo told Tricity News. He was also quoted saying that winning the lotteries was a special feeling and he couldn’t describe it.

The couple said that they are planning to go on a trip close to home, although it’s unclear which home they are planning to go to.

They will also pay their house mortgage using the prize money and pay for a Hawaii trip for their daughter. (TDT)

