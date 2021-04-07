Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Telegram founder is now UAE’s richest man

Photo from Pavel Durov's Instagram: @durov

The founder of messaging app Telegram, Parel Durov is named UAE’s richest man according to Forbes’ richest list.

Durov led the list of eleven UAE nationals with $17.2 billion net worth or Dh63 billion.

The eleven richest people in total control a total of $43.4 billion (Dh159 billion) in wealth.

Based on Forbes’ list, Durov ranked 112nd on the list and the first UAE resident to be inside the top 200.

RELATED STORY: Manny Villar wealthiest among 17 Filipinos in Forbes 2021 World’s Billionaires List

Durov’s wealth accounts for nearly 40 per cent of all of the UAE billionaires’ wealth.

The billionaire’s wealth grew after having 500 million subscribers on Telegram and with Facebook announcing new privacy features in its messaging app WhatsApp.

Durov’s wealth grew for about 405 percent in a year from $3.4 billion in 2020 to $17.2 billion in 2021.

MA Yusuffali, Majid Al Futtaim & family, Abdullah Al Ghurair & family, Micky Jagtiani, Ravi Pillai, Hussain Sajwani, Abdullah Al Futtaim, Thaksin Shinawatra, Saket Burman and Sunny Varkey were also part of the list. (TDT)

