Pinoy sent to jail, slapped with PHP125,000 fine after leaving wife for mistress

The Philippines’ highest court has upheld the prison sentence of a husband who left his wife for his mistress, reported the Philippine Star.

According to the Supreme Court ruling read by Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta, the man has been guilty of violating Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence against Women and Their Children Act of 2004 after causing “psychological violence through his acts of marital infidelity, which caused mental or emotional suffering.”

The high court said that inflicting emotional anguish and mental suffering are enough elements to prove psychological violence under Section 5(i) of Republic Act 9262.

The man will spend six months to eight years in prison. He was also slapped with a fine of PHP100,000 and ordered to pay PHP25,000 for moral damages.

The wife discovered that his spouse was having an affair in 2007. They sorted things out after the husband and his mistress agreed not to see each other again.

However, two months later, he left his family and decided to live in with his mistress. This was also the time when his wife discovered that he was fathering three children with his mistress.

Photo credit: Pixabay / Mylene2401