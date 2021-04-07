Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man kills wife, two others before committing suicide at daughter’s birthday party

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A birthday party turned into a nightmare when a man who attended the party committed a murder-suicide in the middle of the celebration.

Joseph McCrimon, attended the birthday party of her daughter inside an apartment in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, April 5.

He shot and killed his child’s mom and two half-sisters, while the 9-year-old daughter managed to hid from him inside a closet.

RELATED STORY: PSA: Suicide rate in PH increases by 26% in pandemic year

According to a New York Times report, security footage showed that man walked out to a nearby sidewalk and shot himself.

The child, who is the sole survivor of the gruesome incident, was sleeping when she heard the gunshots.

She hid for her safety and later called emergency services to inform about the incident.

Police arrived later and found the bodies of the victims identified as the child’s mother Rasheeda Barzey, 45, and two half-sisters Chloe and Solei Spears.

Authorities also discovered the father’s lifeless body with a gunshot wound on his head. Two firearms were also found — one held by McCrimon and the other gun near his body.

READ ON: Wife commits suicide after husband succumbs to COVID-19

An official told local media that Brazey and McCrimon had a rocky relationship for two decades, however, they did not have any domestic violence complaints or 911 calls on record.

McCrimmon, on the other hand, is no stranger to crime and violence.

In 1995, he was convicted for first-degree manslaughter. Police records also showed that he had an unspecified violation in 2000 and pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in 2013. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WAM and Israel’s TPS sign cooperation agreement

1 hour ago

PH allows use of Chinese Sinovac vaccines on senior citizens

3 hours ago

De Lima slams gov’t botched pandemic response, demands justice for COVID deaths

3 hours ago

PSG assures Duterte remains in good health

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button