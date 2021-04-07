Man kills wife, two others before committing suicide at daughter’s birthday party

A birthday party turned into a nightmare when a man who attended the party committed a murder-suicide in the middle of the celebration.

Joseph McCrimon, attended the birthday party of her daughter inside an apartment in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, April 5.

He shot and killed his child’s mom and two half-sisters, while the 9-year-old daughter managed to hid from him inside a closet.

According to a New York Times report, security footage showed that man walked out to a nearby sidewalk and shot himself.

The child, who is the sole survivor of the gruesome incident, was sleeping when she heard the gunshots.

She hid for her safety and later called emergency services to inform about the incident.

Police arrived later and found the bodies of the victims identified as the child’s mother Rasheeda Barzey, 45, and two half-sisters Chloe and Solei Spears.

Authorities also discovered the father’s lifeless body with a gunshot wound on his head. Two firearms were also found — one held by McCrimon and the other gun near his body.

An official told local media that Brazey and McCrimon had a rocky relationship for two decades, however, they did not have any domestic violence complaints or 911 calls on record.

McCrimmon, on the other hand, is no stranger to crime and violence.

In 1995, he was convicted for first-degree manslaughter. Police records also showed that he had an unspecified violation in 2000 and pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in 2013. (RA)