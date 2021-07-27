Duterte breaks PNoy’s record for longest SONA

President Rodrigo Duterte broke the record of former President Noynoy Aquino for the longest States of the Nation Address or SONA.

Duterte’s final SONA on July 26 lasted for two hours, 45 minutes, and 39 seconds.

Aquino previously has the record of the longest Post-Edsa revolution SONA at two hours and 15 minutes.

Duterte admitted in his last SONA that illegal drugs and corruption remin a huge problem in the country.

“While we were busy instituting reforms between ogres of illegal drugs and corruption laid low for a while only to resurface as still with us and make no mistake about it,” Duterte said.

“Corruption is but another term of stealing people’s money dashing in its way in nation’s goals and aspirations,” he added.

Duterte vowed to end illegal drugs in 3-6 months in his campaign in 2016.

Duterte later on admitted that the solving drug problem was a daunting task.

“There are about 1,000 Filipinos arrested everyday in connection with drug trafficking. That is why I go crazy looking at the situation. They are still around,” Duterte said.

He also renews his warning to kill those who will destroy his country with illegal drugs.

“Those who destroy my country, I will kill you. And those who destroy the young people of our country, I will kill you,” he said. (TDT)