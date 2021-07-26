‘Kailangan po ito’: Duterte urges Congress to pass OFW department in last SONA

President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his call to establish a sole department for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in his last State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Duterte said that he had alreasy certified the bill as urgent to create a department for Overseas Filipino Workers that would handle various aspects concerning the country’s migrant workers.

“Kailangan po ito because they are suffering, they suffered not only yesterday but they are still suffering,” he said.

The proposed bill already passed the lower house in 2020 but remains pending at the Senate.

Senate President Tito Sotto vows to tackle the bill in the 18th Congress. (TDT)