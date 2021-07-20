Alan Cayetano mulls presidency, reelection in 2022

Taguig Representative Alan Peter Cayetano is still firming up his plans for the 2022 elections.

The former house speaker however said that he is not inclined to run for the vice presidential race. Cayetano lost in 2016 as the running mate of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The lawmaker said that his options now include running for president or seek reelection as Taguig representative.

RELATED STORY: Alan Peter Cayetano ‘seriously’ considering running for 2022 polls

“I’m considering just either running for president or for reelection sa position ko ngayon,” Cayetano said.

“I’m not really considering for vice president. May mga nagsasabi na puwedeng mag-senador, but I’m really contemplating muna ano ang magiging future natin in the first year after Duterte,” he added.

Cayetano said that he will decide not later than September. The filing of candidacy is set in October.

READ ON: Cayetano asks Pacquiao: Why spend PHP150M for boxing commission amid pandemic?

Should he run for Senate, there would be two sitting Cayetano senators in 2022.

“Let’s see, magbi-bear din sa akin ‘yung 2022 budget, meaning kung napakaganda ng 2022 budget and tingin ko naman kahit sino maging presidente, magiging maganda implementation, but definitely titingnan ko rin ‘yung moral compass ng lahat ng tatakbo,” Cayetano said. (TDT)