Alan Peter Cayetano ‘seriously’ considering running for 2022 polls

FORMER House Speaker and Taguig Representative Alan Peter Cayetano said that he is seriously considering running for the 2022 elections.

“I am seriously considering at pinagdarasal pero hindi madaling desisyon,” Cayetano said in an Inquirer report.

He was also asked if the ABS-CBN will be given a new franchise under a new administration, Cayetano said that the network should keep its hopes alive.

“Ang prangkisa naman po parati ay parang buhay ‘yan e. Basta may buhay, may pag-asa.”

Cayetano was the House Speaker when ABS-CBN was denied a fresh franchise.

He was later on ousted as the leader of the House of Representatives despite his refusal to recognize the term-sharing deal with House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

It’s unclear on which position Cayetano is gunning for in the 2022 elections.

He was also the running mate of then-candidate President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016.