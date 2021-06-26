Laoag International Airport to accommodate flights of stranded OFWs

To decongest quarantine facilities in Metro Manila and Pampanga, the Laoag International Airport in Ilocos Norte will begin accommodating regional flights for stranded overseas Filipinos intending to return to the Philippines.

Ilocos Norte provincial tourism office said the service had a trial run last June 12 with a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia arrived at LIA carrying 151 returning overseas Filipinos.

Of the 151 passengers, 128 of these were overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) assisted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Provincial government consultant Cipriano Martinez said the flag-carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) had requested the Ilocos Norte provincial government to allow repatriation flights to land in LIA to decongest quarantine facilities in Metro Manila and Clark in Pampanga.

Inquirer reported citing statement from Martinez that hotels turned quarantine facilities are running out of space with some hotels reaching full capacity.

Philippine Airlines tapped Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital to provide swab testing for passengers of international flights.

The provincial government has approved flights coming Kuala Lampur to Laoag only with more flights getting approval soon.

Returning residents landing in Ilocos Norte would have the option to take the “sweeper flights” of PAL back to Metro Manila, or avail of the free transportation to designated drop-off points offered by the Owwa.