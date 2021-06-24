Latest News

Stranded OFWs in UAE to be repatriated as per availability of quarantine facilities

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

FILE PHOTO

Stranded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE and other countries wanting to return to the Philippines will be repatriated based on the availability of quarantine facilities, according to the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Foreign Undersecretary Sarah Arriola told media on June 23 that priority would be given to pregnant women and others OFWs needing medical assistance.

Arriola assured that the DFA has enough resources to help stranded OFWs with immigration and overstaying penalty fines.

Meanwhile, to prevent transmission of the Delta COVID-19 variant, the Philippines has banned travelers from the UAE and several other countries until June 30.

However, returning Filipinos (RFs) and OFWs included in government repatriations are not affected by the ban – even though Filipinos booking flights on their own are facing cancellations and overstaying woes.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

All public bus drivers, 80% taxi drivers in Abu Dhabi now vaccinated

10 hours ago

Duterte expresses sadness over Aquino’s death

10 hours ago

OWWA’s debt on hotel accommodation for returning OFWs balloons to ₱300 million

12 hours ago

Cost of living eases for foreign workers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi—global consultancy Mercer

12 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button