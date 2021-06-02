KNOW THE LAW: Safety helmets required for e-scooter users in Abu Dhabi

Police have issued strict warnings to E-scooter users about riding on main roads after receiving last month numerous complaints from pedestrians last month about such “reckless” riders and cyclists even using the pedestrian crossings and walkways in Abu Dhabi.

While the pedestrians in Abu Dhabi complained that these cyclists and e-scooter riders cyclists and e-scooter are posing a danger to their safety, the police has urged the riders to ensure wearing of safety helmets and other protective gears, including gloves, knee and arm pads.

RELATED STORY: Dh300 fine awaits e-scooter users, cyclists at Dubai’s Kite Beach

Noting e-scooters popularity among youngsters, Abu Dhabi Police urged parents on social media to ensure strictly monitoring of their children who were riding e-scooters, while also ensuring their wearing protective gear, riding in safe designated places, and staying away from public roads.

Police urged e-scooter users and cyclists to use service roads and cycling tracks while avoiding riding on main roads. Riders not giving priority to pedestrians at designated crossings are fined Dhs 500.

READ ON: Sharjah authorities seize nearly 2,000 motorbikes, bicycle, e-scooters

While emphasizing the need for cyclists and e-scooter users to be attentive and ride cautiously, police urged the bikers to adhere to safety requirements totally in their activities including commuting or even delivering groceries in neighbourhoods. (AW)